Qantas International CEO seeing normalising fares and return to international capacity

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) "We're back to international capacity, Jetstar is going quite quickly and we're seeing seats coming back into the market and fares normalising". Mr Wallace forecast that fares will continue to moderate in the next six months, "and then that moderation will level out". Mr Wallace said: "We're focused on operational resilience and operational performance, we've still got a long way to go".