Qantas International CEO: Move towards premium cabins supports future strategy

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) "We're seeing a move towards premium cabins which plays well to our future". Mr Wallace said new deliveries of A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft will "play well to our strategy as they are premium dense". He said the aircraft will give the company "more premium seats to meet premium demand", and will also provide greater range, improve unit costs and help the company to add new routes.