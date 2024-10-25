Qantas installing new economy seats on A330-200 as part of cabin upgrades

Qantas Airways announced (25-Oct-2024) a multi-million dollar investment in cabin upgrades to be rolled out across the carrier's 10 A330-200 aircraft, including:

Installing new economy seats that have been designed with "extra customer comfort" for Qantas' Project Sunrise ultra-long haul flights;

4K OLED 13.3" entertainment touchscreens for economy with the latest generation user interface (20% larger than the existing screen);

USB-C fast charging and Bluetooth audio connectivity for economy which will enable users to use their own headphones.

new mood lighting and the replacement of all curtains and carpets.

Qantas said existing Business Suites with fully flat beds will remain on the aircraft. Work on the first A330 is expected to start in mid 2025 in Qantas' Brisbane maintenance facility, with the first refurbished aircraft entering service by the end of 2024. The refurbishment programme is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. [more - original PR]