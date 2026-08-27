Qantas Group unveils new and evolved business suite products for A321XLRs, 787-9s

Qantas Group unveiled (27-Aug-2026) a new business suite for its A321XLR fleet, bringing a lie-flat bed to a Qantas single-aisle aircraft for the first time. The suites are designed to transform the travel experience on longer routes including transcontinental services to and from Perth, as well as on short and medium haul international routes. The suites are arranged in a 1-1 configuration in an angled herringbone layout, a first for a Qantas single-aisle aircraft. Each offers a 19 inch entertainment screen, wireless and USB-C charging, free WiFi and storage. The first of 16 A321XLRs configured with the business suites is scheduled to arrive in 2028. Qantas also announced an evolved business suite product for its additional Boeing 787-9s on order, with 42 suites on each aircraft to feature a sliding privacy door for the first time on a Qantas Dreamliner. The product featues 80-inch lie-flat beds, a 19-inch screen and restyled personal storage space. [more - original PR]