Qantas Group undergoing 'significant period of renewal': Chairman

Qantas Group chairman Richard Goyder stated (20-Sep-2023) "As we move through our recovery, management and the board are acutely aware of the need to rebuild your confidence in Qantas". Mr Goyder said: "We're also conscious of the loss of trust that has occurred because our service has often fallen short of expectations, compounded by a number of other issues relating to the pandemic period". He added the company's board and management are undergoing a "significant period of renewal". [more - original PR]