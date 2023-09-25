Qantas Group to invest additional USD51.5m in customer improvements in FY2024

Qantas Group announced (25-Sep-2023) plans to invest AUD80 million (USD51.5 million) in customer improvements across FY2024, in addition to the AUD150 million (USD96.6 million) previously budgeted, which will be funded from profits. The group stated the investment will aim to address a number of customer "pain points" through measures such as enhancing contact centre resourcing and training, increasing the number of seats which can be redeemed through frequent flyer points and more generous recovery support following operational issues. The airline is also working to accelerate several initiatives which are already underway, such as re-platforming the Qantas app. [more - original PR]