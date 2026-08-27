Qantas Group provides FY2027 guidance with domestic, intl TRASK to increase up to 10%

Qantas Group reported (27-Aug-2026) Group Domestic total unit revenue (TRASK) is expected to increase by approximately 8% to 10% year-on-year in H1FY2027, with Group International TRASK expected to increase by 8% to 10% over the same period. The guidance is aligned with the Group's current fuel outlook. The Group reported travel demand "remains resilient as customers continue to prirotise travel", with international demand across Qantas Airways and Jetstar Airways remaining strong, supported by customers redirecting travel away from the Middle East. The Group stated jet fuel prices are expected to remain elevated in H1FY2027 and costs are expected to reach approximately AUD3.6 billion (USD2.59 billion). Qantas Loyalty is projected to "continue providing earnings resilience", with underlying EBIT forecast to grow by 5% to 7% in FY2027. The segment continues to be on track for its 2030 target of AUD800 million (USD574.51 million) to AUD1 billion (USD718.14 million) in underlying EBIT. Entry into service (EIS) costs for new aircraft are expected to be approximately AUD165 million (USD118.49 million) in FY2027 - AUD15 million (USD10.77 million) higher than FY2026. This includes increased EIS activity for Qantas International, with the introduction of the first A350-1000 ULR aircraft. [more - original PR]