Qantas Group extends Australia Post partnership amid launch of Western Sydney freight services
Qantas Group and Australia Post extended (27-Jul-2026) their 100 year air freight partnership for an additional 10 years. The extension coincides with Qantas Freight's first commercial freight service on behalf of Australia Post from Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport. Qantas Freight is projected to support the delivery of 75 million tonnes of parcels and cargo each year as part of the partnership. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Australia Post expanded its dedicated freighter fleet operated with Qantas Freight, adding two A321P2Fs to replace retired Boeing 737 equipment and supporting a 12-aircraft network across domestic routes including Perth, Tasmania and Cairns1. Australia Post also introduced a converted A330-200P2F providing 130 tonnes per night on east coast-Perth services, lifting peak capacity by 29% and supporting emissions targets2. Western Sydney International Airport earlier named Qantas Freight as the first freighter operator for its 24-hour Cargo Precinct, expected to lift Sydney cargo capacity by about 33%3.