22-Feb-2024 10:55 AM
Qantas Group expecting 14 aircraft deliveries in H2FY2024
Qantas Group provided (22-Feb-2024) the following fleet update for H1FY2024:
- The group took delivery of eight new and mid-life aircraft and a further 14 aircraft are expected to arrive during H2FY2024;
- Eight additional A321XLRs were allocated to Qantas Domestic from the group's existing Airbus order, taking the total to 28 as part of the gradual replacement of the Boeing 737 fleet;
- Four additional mid-life A319s were purchased for Network Aviation and will be based in Western Australia to help meet demand from the resources sector. The aircraft are expected to arrive progressively during FY2024, expanding the fleet to nine;
- Manufacturing delays impacted delivery dates for the first A321XLR for Qantas Domestic by three months to early 2025, and the A350 for Qantas International (and Project Sunrise) by approximately six months to mid 2026;
- A321LRs delivered to Jetstar Airways are achieving a 20% improvement in fuel burn per seat, contributing to a 12% unit cost improvement compared with the older A320s they replace. This is supporting the group's interim emission reduction target of 25% by 2030. [more - original PR]