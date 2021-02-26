Qantas Group domestic share increases to 70% in H1FY2021

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce stated (25-Feb-2021) Group domestic market share increased to approximately 70% in H1FY2021, which was assisted by more than 20 large corporate accounts and growth in small to medium sized enterprises selecting Qantas. Qantas and Jetstar experienced strong leisure demand following the easing of border restrictions, with Jetstar experiencing "a trebling of bookings in November, with more than 250,000 bookings during sale activity". Mr Joyce said improved planning processes have allowed for rapid network and schedule changes to maximise revenue opportunities during border restrictions. [more - original PR]