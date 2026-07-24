Qantas Group completes WiFi rollout across Boeing 787 fleet
Qantas Group confirmed (21-Jul-2026) it completed the rollout of inflight WiFi across its entire fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft. The carrier plans to install the connectivity across its A380 fleet next, with the first aircraft to be complete in Oct-2026. More than 130 aircraft are WiFi enabled across Qantas' domestic and international fleet. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace said it expected the full international fleet to have inflight WiFi “within the next nine months”, noting most A330s were completed and A380 work slipped after a Middle East installation plan changed; it planned free internet via Viasat for all passengers.1 Qantas previously began the international rollout on A330s, with free WiFi on some Asia routes from Dec-2024.2