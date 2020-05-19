Qantas Group announces 'Fly Well' in preparation for easing travel restrictions

Qantas Group announced (19-May-2020) its 'Fly Well' programme, involving Qantas and Jetstar, to implement a series of wellbeing improvements for passengers in preparation for domestic travel restrictions easing. Rolling out from 12-Jun-2020, key measures at each point of the journey will be:

Pre-flight: Contactless check-in via online and via the app, with self serve bag drop strongly encouraged; Hand sanitiser stations at all departure gates; Temporary changes to Qantas Lounges, including increased physical distancing, hand sanitising stations, enhanced disinfection of surfaces and adjustments to food and drink service; Working with airports on other safeguards in the terminal, including regular disinfection of security screening points and installing hygiene screens at airline customer service desks;

On board: Masks provided to all passengers and are recommended to be worn in the interests of all travellers peace of mind; Enhanced cleaning of aircraft; Sanitising wipes to wipe down seat belts, trays and armrests; Simplified service and catering to minimise touchpoints for crew; Limit movement in the cabin once seated; Sequenced boarding and disembarkation to minimise crowding.



All passengers are encouraged to download the Australian Government's COVIDSafe app as part of improving the ability of health authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus. [more - original PR]