Qantas Group and Melbourne Tullamarine Airport reach new commercial agreement

Qantas Group and Melbourne Tullamarine Airport reached (24-Jul-2026) a commercial agreement on "key terms that will pave the way for more flights, international lounge upgrades, check-in enhancements and delivery of the airport's third runway". The agreement will support the airport's AUD4.5 billion (USD3.2 billion) international terminal expansion programme - which includes five additional widebody gates - and includes a 15-year commitment for Qantas to support the third runway, which is scheduled to open in 2031. Plans also provide "significant room for Jetstar to grow" at the airport. Qantas intends to base some of its A350-1000LRs at the airport, which are in addition to its Project Sunrise A350-1000ULRs and will facilitate services to new international destinations. Qantas and Melbourne Airport are expected to execute final agreements "in the coming months". Qantas Group CFO Rob Marcolina stated: "Basing some of our new A350-1000LRs in Melbourne will unlock a range of new destinations that aren't possible today. Qantas and Jetstar currently fly to 17 international destinations from Melbourne and we look forward to increasing that number". [more - original PR]