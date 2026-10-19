Qantas Freight and Australia Post receive first A321P2F in Western Sydney

Qantas Freight and Australia Post received (19-Oct-2026) the first of three A321P2F aircraft in Western Sydney, adding up to 20% capacity to the carrier's dedicated freighter network and increasing capability to "reliably uplift" up to 20,000 Australia Post and StarTrack parcels per flight. The aircraft arrives "just weeks before Black Friday sales and the peak Christmas delivery season" and will support the companies to "keep pace with increased demand". The additional two A321P2F aircraft are scheduled to join the Qantas Freight fleet by Mar-2027. [more - original PR]