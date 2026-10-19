Qantas Freight and Australia Post receive first A321P2F in Western Sydney
Qantas Freight and Australia Post received (19-Oct-2026) the first of three A321P2F aircraft in Western Sydney, adding up to 20% capacity to the carrier's dedicated freighter network and increasing capability to "reliably uplift" up to 20,000 Australia Post and StarTrack parcels per flight. The aircraft arrives "just weeks before Black Friday sales and the peak Christmas delivery season" and will support the companies to "keep pace with increased demand". The additional two A321P2F aircraft are scheduled to join the Qantas Freight fleet by Mar-2027. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qantas Freight began services from Western Sydney International Airport after opening its 24,000sqm cargo terminal, moving more than 160,000 parcels in the first 24 hours and forecasting weekly throughput above 850 tonnes, with international operations planned for early 20271. Qantas Group and Australia Post also extended their 100-year air freight partnership by 10 years, coinciding with Qantas Freight's first commercial freight service for Australia Post from the airport2.