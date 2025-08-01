Loading
Qantas Domestic CEO: 'US market is really important for us'

Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) international demand has been "stable", noting: "Every market is different but it's holding up and people still want to travel, despite the dollar not being as strong as it was in the past". Mr Svensson said: "The US market is really important for us", adding a "softness" in demand out of Australia to the US has been offset by demand from US travellers visiting Australia.

