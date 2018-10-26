Become a CAPA Member
26-Oct-2018 12:42 PM

Qantas considering new route development to Europe instead of Perth-London capacity increase: CEO

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce, speaking at the 2018 Qantas AGM in Brisbane, said (26-Oct-2018) the carrier will continue to look at utilisation and demand of Perth-London service as it decides on new route development to Europe. Mr Joyce said rather than doubling capacity to London, the carrier aims to develop new services including Perth-Paris and Perth-Frankfurt. "London is more important than any of the other continental markets", Mr Joyce admitted, however Qantas "will do more" as new aircraft technology develops.

