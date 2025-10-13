Qantas confirms release of data following cyber incident in Jul-2025

Qantas Airways confirmed (12-Oct-2025) data was released by cyber criminals following the airline's cyber incident in early Jul-2025. The airline is working with cybersecurity experts to investigate what data was part of the release. The carrier confirmed it secured a court injunction to prevent the stolen data being accessed, viewed, released, used, transmitted or published. Qantas has also implemented additional security measures, increased training and strengthened system monitoring and detection since the incident. [more - original PR]