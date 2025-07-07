Qantas Airways provides update following early Jul-2025 cyber incident
Qantas Airways reported (04-Jul-2025) it continues to forensically analyse a system impacted by a cyber incident in early Jul-2025. The carrier stated the investigation has reaffirmed:
- There has been no further threat activity in the system;
- The system remains secure;
- No credit card details, personal financial information or passport details were stored on this system and therefore were not accessed;
- There is no impact to Qantas Frequent Flyer accounts.
Qantas stated it will be in a position to update affected customers on the types of personal data contained in the system during the week commencing 07-Jul-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qantas previously reported plans to remove Frequent Flyer numbers from boarding passes following incidents of frequent flyer account hacking, noting that Frequent Flyer numbers could still be accessed via the Qantas App and digital cards1. In another case, some passengers’ information, including names and frequent flyer numbers, was shared due to a group booking issue, which Qantas stated was not considered a data breach2.