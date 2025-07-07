Qantas Airways provides update following early Jul-2025 cyber incident

Qantas Airways reported (04-Jul-2025) it continues to forensically analyse a system impacted by a cyber incident in early Jul-2025. The carrier stated the investigation has reaffirmed:

There has been no further threat activity in the system;

The system remains secure;

No credit card details, personal financial information or passport details were stored on this system and therefore were not accessed;

There is no impact to Qantas Frequent Flyer accounts.

Qantas stated it will be in a position to update affected customers on the types of personal data contained in the system during the week commencing 07-Jul-2025. [more - original PR]