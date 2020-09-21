Qantas CEO: Australian Govt support for aviation a 'key feature' in FY2020

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce stated (18-Sep-2020) the Australian Government's support for the aviation sector "was a key feature" in FY2020, as JobKeeper provided a safety net for "the thousands of our people on stand down, and continues to do so". Mr Joyce said the impacts of coronavirus will mean the Qantas Group "will be smaller for some time to come" and "the markets we operate in will be different". My Joyce said: "For not the first time in our history, we need to reinvent how we do things – which will result in more difficult decisions to ultimately protect the company's future". [more - original PR]