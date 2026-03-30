Qantas applies for capacity allocations on services to Paris and Rome
Australia's International Air Services Commission received (27-Mar-2026) an application from Qantas Airways seeking the following allocations of capacity from 18-May-2026 with 236 seat Boeing 787 aircraft:
- 0.5 units of capacity per week in each direction on Sydney-Singapore-Paris CDG service;
- Three frequencies per week on Perth-Rome service.
The carrier requested the allocations for a period of five years from the date of the determination. Each capacity allocation may be used by Qantas to provide joint services with any wholly-owned subsidiary and by any wholly owned subsidiary of the Qantas Group to provide joint services with Qantas. The carrier advised the commission it intends to fully utilise both capacity allocations by 30-May-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qantas also sought IASC approvals covering other international markets, including an application for an allocation of unrestricted capacity on the Canada route for 99 years, with scope for codeshares with American Airlines and WestJet, and use by Jetstar or other wholly owned Qantas Group carriers.1 It additionally applied for unlimited freight capacity on the Singapore route to support a wet-leased A330F Sydney-Shanghai-Singapore operation from 02-Apr-2026.2