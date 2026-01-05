Qantas Airways upgrades Sydney-Dallas Fort Worth service to all A380 operation

Qantas previously operated a mix of A380 and Boeing 787-9 equipment on the Sydney-Dallas Fort Worth route from 11-Aug-2025, with the A380 flying up to four times weekly and the 787-9 on remaining days. The A380 offered 14 first class suites, over 50% more business class flatbeds, and double the premium economy seats compared to the 787-9 configuration1 2 3.