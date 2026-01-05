Loading
5-Jan-2026 4:48 PM

Qantas Airways upgrades Sydney-Dallas Fort Worth service to all A380 operation

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, via its official Twitter account, announced (01-Jan-2026) Qantas Airways upgraded its daily Sydney-Dallas Fort Worth service to be exclusively operated with A380 equipment.

Background ✨

Qantas previously operated a mix of A380 and Boeing 787-9 equipment on the Sydney-Dallas Fort Worth route from 11-Aug-2025, with the A380 flying up to four times weekly and the 787-9 on remaining days. The A380 offered 14 first class suites, over 50% more business class flatbeds, and double the premium economy seats compared to the 787-9 configuration1 2 3.

