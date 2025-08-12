Qantas Airways redeploys A380 on Sydney-Dallas service
Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, via its official Facebook account, announced (11-Aug-2025) Qantas Airways redeployed A380 aircraft on Sydney-Dallas route on 11-Aug-2025. The aircraft will operate up to four times weekly on the service, with Boeing 787-9 equipment covering the remaining days. The A380 includes 14 first class suites, over 50% more business class flatbeds, and twice as many premium economy seats as the 787-9.
Background ✨
This marked the first A380 deployment on Sydney-Dallas Fort Worth since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with Qantas operating the route daily using a mix of A380 and Boeing 787 equipment from 11-Aug-20251. Sydney Airport highlighted the A380 as a "passenger favourite" and noted its significance as the type's return to the route post-pandemic2.