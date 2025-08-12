Loading
12-Aug-2025 10:18 AM

Qantas Airways redeploys A380 on Sydney-Dallas service

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, via its official Facebook account, announced (11-Aug-2025) Qantas Airways redeployed A380 aircraft on Sydney-Dallas route on 11-Aug-2025. The aircraft will operate up to four times weekly on the service, with Boeing 787-9 equipment covering the remaining days. The A380 includes 14 first class suites, over 50% more business class flatbeds, and twice as many premium economy seats as the 787-9.

Background ✨

This marked the first A380 deployment on Sydney-Dallas Fort Worth since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with Qantas operating the route daily using a mix of A380 and Boeing 787 equipment from 11-Aug-20251. Sydney Airport highlighted the A380 as a "passenger favourite" and noted its significance as the type's return to the route post-pandemic2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More