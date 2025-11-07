Qantas Airways introduces new Qantas Economy Plus cabin product

Qantas became the Asia Pacific launch operator for the A321XLR, receiving its first aircraft in 2025 and initially operating it on domestic routes, with a total of 28 A321XLRs on order as part of the progressive replacement of its 737 fleet1 2. It also took delivery of five new A220s for QantasLink in FY2025 and planned to operate seven A321XLRs by end of FY20263 4.