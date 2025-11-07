Qantas Airways introduces new Qantas Economy Plus cabin product
Qantas Airways introduced (07-Nov-2025) Qantas Economy Plus, a new cabin product designed to give passengers additional choice with extra legroom seating, priority boarding and priority access to overhead baggage space. The product will be available on domestic, New Zealand and Pacific Islands services operated with A321XLR, A220 and Boeing 737 equipment from Feb-2026. The carrier is taking delivery of A321XLR and A220 equipment with the additional legroom seating already fitted, with reconfiguration of its 737 fleet scheduled to commence in Dec-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qantas became the Asia Pacific launch operator for the A321XLR, receiving its first aircraft in 2025 and initially operating it on domestic routes, with a total of 28 A321XLRs on order as part of the progressive replacement of its 737 fleet1 2. It also took delivery of five new A220s for QantasLink in FY2025 and planned to operate seven A321XLRs by end of FY20263 4.