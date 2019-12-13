13-Dec-2019 9:53 AM
Qantas Airways defers Project Sunrise decision until Mar-2020, A350-1000 preferred aircraft
Qantas Airways deferred (13-Dec-2019) its final Project Sunrise decision until Mar-2020. Details include:
- Qantas has selected A350-1000 equipment as the preferred aircraft if Project Sunrise proceeds, using Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines and an additional fuel tank. No orders have been placed. Qantas will work with Airbus to prepare contract terms for up to 12 aircraft ahead of a final decision by the Qantas Board;
- Discussions with the Australian and International Pilots Association are continuing and aimed at closing the last remaining gap in the business case;
- Design of the customer experience for flights up to 21 hours continues, including new cabins across first class, business, premium economy and economy, with a dedicated stretching space for economy passengers as well as potential for re-designing onboard service to shift passengers to their destination timezone. [more - original PR]