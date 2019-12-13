Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Dec-2019 9:53 AM

Qantas Airways defers Project Sunrise decision until Mar-2020, A350-1000 preferred aircraft

Qantas Airways deferred (13-Dec-2019) its final Project Sunrise decision until Mar-2020. Details include:

  • Qantas has selected A350-1000 equipment as the preferred aircraft if Project Sunrise proceeds, using Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines and an additional fuel tank. No orders have been placed. Qantas will work with Airbus to prepare contract terms for up to 12 aircraft ahead of a final decision by the Qantas Board;
  • Discussions with the Australian and International Pilots Association are continuing and aimed at closing the last remaining gap in the business case;
  • Design of the customer experience for flights up to 21 hours continues, including new cabins across first class, business, premium economy and economy, with a dedicated stretching space for economy passengers as well as potential for re-designing onboard service to shift passengers to their destination timezone. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More