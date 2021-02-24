Pratt & Whitney to inspect PW4000 engine fan blades before return to service
Pratt & Whitney issued (23-Feb-2021) an update on airworthiness issues related to the PW4000 engines powering Boeing 777 aircraft, following an uncontained engine failure on United Airlines Fight 328. The US FAA has issued an airworthiness directive requiring inspection of fan blades on PW4000-112" engines prior to their return to service. The process requires the shipment of fan blades to Pratt & Whitney where Thermal Acoustic Imaging (TAI) inspection will be used to confirm airworthiness. Approximately 125 Boeing 777 aircraft are powered by PW4000-112" engines. The directive applies only to the PW4000-112" model, and the fan blades that are unique to this engine type. Pratt & Whitney is coordinating all actions with Boeing, airline operators and regulators. [more - original PR]