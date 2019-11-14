Prague Václav Havel Airport launches development plan and receives approval for terminal expansion

Prague Václav Havel Airport introduced (13-Nov-2019) a long term development plan for the period to 2035. Czech Republic's Ministry of Finance approved a planned CZK16 billion (EUR625.7 million) investment in phase one terminal 2 expansion work. The work is to be completed in 2028. The airport will use its own resources to fund the project. Other development projects relating terminal and airfield development will be considers and approved at a later date. Long term construction planning is required to addressed expected traffic growth and maintain market share. [more - original PR - Czech]