14-Apr-2025 5:43 PM

Porter Airlines disrupting economy travel in Canada and US: CFO

Porter Airlines EVP and CFO Rob Palmer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) that upon launch in 2006, Porter aimed to "be a disruptor of economy travel" and is now doing so with the launch of its new Embraer E190/E195 fleets in the US and Canada. Mr Palmer said the carrier has "a high repeat of customers [and] a very loyal following" that enjoys the additional services and products offered by Porter.

