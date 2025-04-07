Porter Airlines CFO: 'Anywhere up to 20% of our fleet grounded' due to PW1000G engine issues
Porter Airlines CFO Robert Palmer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas in Grand Cayman, reported (04-Apr-2025) ongoing Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engine issues continue to impact the carrier's ability to deliver its schedule, with "anywhere up to 20% of our fleet grounded". Mr Palmer stated: "There's not enough capacity to get these engines fixed and turned around in a reasonable amount of time, and the bigger issue is there is no fix, so we're just continuing to cycle through error issues and repairs that we know aren't solving the problem". The carrier currently has nine inactive aircraft in its fleet. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Pratt & Whitney engine issues have led to widespread disruptions across various airlines, with many experiencing significant fleet groundings. Spirit Airlines received USD150.6 million in compensation for GTF engine-related aircraft ground days in 2024, with the problem expected to persist until at least 20261. Air New Zealand and airBaltic also faced severe engine availability issues, with expectations of resolution taking several years2 3. JetBlue Airways and SWISS reported similar challenges affecting their operations4 5.