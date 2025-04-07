Porter Airlines CFO: 'Anywhere up to 20% of our fleet grounded' due to PW1000G engine issues

Porter Airlines CFO Robert Palmer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas in Grand Cayman, reported (04-Apr-2025) ongoing Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engine issues continue to impact the carrier's ability to deliver its schedule, with "anywhere up to 20% of our fleet grounded". Mr Palmer stated: "There's not enough capacity to get these engines fixed and turned around in a reasonable amount of time, and the bigger issue is there is no fix, so we're just continuing to cycle through error issues and repairs that we know aren't solving the problem". The carrier currently has nine inactive aircraft in its fleet. [more - Aviation Week]