PLAY ceases operations and files for bankruptcy

PLAY had undertaken a major strategic shift since 4Q2024, reducing its trans-Atlantic and connecting services in favour of point-to-point leisure routes and ACMI leasing, including relocating operations to Malta and focusing on cost optimisation. Despite this, it forecast widening losses in 2025, citing weaker trans-Atlantic demand and operational challenges, and underwent a leadership-led takeover attempt with plans to discontinue North American flights from Oct-2025 and surrender its Icelandic AOC1 2 3.