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    26-May-2026 10:35 AM

    Pioneer Airlines launches non-scheduled operations

    Bayelsa State's Government, via the official Bayelsa Government New Media Facebook account, announced (25-May-2026) Pioneer Airlines commenced non-scheduled operations on 25-May-2026. The airline operated the inaugural Abuja-Yenagoa service with ATR 72-600 equipment.

    Background

    Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo said Pioneer Airlines received its air operator’s certificate from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority on 13-May-2026, and noted the rise of state-owned airlines in Nigeria.1 Pioneer’s website listed intended Yenagoa services to domestic points including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Calabar, Uyo and Warri.1 Bayelsa State previously said it procured two aircraft to support planned daily Yenagoa-Abuja and Yenagoa-Lagos operations.2

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