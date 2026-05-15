Pioneer Airlines receives AOC
Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo, via his official Twitter account, announced (14-May-2026) Pioneer Airlines received its air operator's certificate (AOC) from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority on 13-May-2026. Pioneer Airlines is owned by the Bayelsa State Government and Mr Keyamo commented on the rise of state owned airlines in Nigeria, stating: "We should look out for more of such in the immediate future". He added: "This would significantly assist air travellers to have more choices of airlines". According to its official website, Pioneer Airlines intends to operate from Yenagoa to destinations including Akure, Anambra, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ibadan, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Warri.
Background ✨
Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council approved establishing the Nigeria Aircraft Leasing Company, an SPV intended to acquire or lease aircraft for local operators, with strategic government backing and sovereign guarantees for lessors and manufacturers, according to Minister Festus Keyamo.1 Pioneer Airlines previously received its first of two ATR 72-600s and planned to launch from Yenagoa, with Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri directing it be renamed Air Bayelsa or Bayelsa Air to reflect state ownership.2