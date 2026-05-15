Pioneer Airlines receives AOC

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council approved establishing the Nigeria Aircraft Leasing Company, an SPV intended to acquire or lease aircraft for local operators, with strategic government backing and sovereign guarantees for lessors and manufacturers, according to Minister Festus Keyamo.1 Pioneer Airlines previously received its first of two ATR 72-600s and planned to launch from Yenagoa, with Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri directing it be renamed Air Bayelsa or Bayelsa Air to reflect state ownership.2