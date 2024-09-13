Loading
Philippine Airlines VP highlights 'enormous' growth potential to Australia

Philippine Airlines VP revenue management and commercial planning Alex Featherstone, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) Australia is an "important inbound international source market for the Philippines". Mr Featherstone said there is "enormous" potential growth in the Philippines-Australia market, adding: "Everyone is aware the Philippines is a very populous country but it is not as well known how strong the economy is". He stated: "There's a rising middle class in the Philippines with more disposable income to spend on travel, so the fundamentals are there for continued strong growth".

