Philippine Airlines VP highlights 'enormous' growth potential to Australia

Philippine Airlines VP revenue management and commercial planning Alex Featherstone, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) Australia is an "important inbound international source market for the Philippines". Mr Featherstone said there is "enormous" potential growth in the Philippines-Australia market, adding: "Everyone is aware the Philippines is a very populous country but it is not as well known how strong the economy is". He stated: "There's a rising middle class in the Philippines with more disposable income to spend on travel, so the fundamentals are there for continued strong growth".