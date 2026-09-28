28-Sep-2026 12:41 PM
Philippine Airlines to resume Manila services to Delhi and Mumbai from Dec-2026
Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced (25-Sep-2026) plans to resume three times weekly Manila-Delhi service and four times weekly Manila-Mumbai service from Dec-2026 with 168 seat A321neo aircraft, subject to approval from India's Government. If approved, they will be PAL's first services to India in 13 years. The services will also expand PAL's cargo capacity between the Philippines and India. Air India also operates Delhi-Manila service and Manila-Mumbai service is currently unserved, according to OAG. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]