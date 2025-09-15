PETRONAS delivers Malaysia's first blended SAF to KLIA
PETRONAS delivered (12-Sep-2025) Malaysia's first blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for Malaysia Aviation Group. The SAF was locally blended at PETRONAS' facilities and meets CORSIA eligible fuel requirements. It was delivered directly to KLIA via Malaysian Refining Company's multi-product pipeline. The SAF will be uplifted for Malaysia Airlines' daily Kuala Lumpur-London service between 01-Sep-2025 and 16-Sep-2025, marking a step in integrating SAF into the carrier's regular operations. Malaysia Airports MD Mohd Izani Ghani stated: "The introduction of locally blended SAF at KLIA is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey". Mr Mohd added: "We are committed to embedding carbon reduction into every aspect of airport operations". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
PETRONAS had previously partnered with Malaysia Airlines Group to develop SAF at commercial scale in Malaysia, with the aim of making the first SAF production available in the country for both domestic and international airlines1 2. Malaysia's Minister of Transport also highlighted the importance of SAF for reducing carbon emissions and positioning Malaysia as an aviation sustainability hub3.