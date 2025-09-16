16-Sep-2025 12:39 PM
Peru 'very important' for LATAM Group: SVP network and strategy
LATAM Airlines Group SVP network and strategy Kamal Hadad, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) Peru is "very important" to LATAM Airlines Group, as Lima is the group's second largest hub after São Paulo. Mr Hadad said in his opinion there is "space in Lima for anyone that wants to come" and that LATAM Airlines Group is "not protecting - we're interested in competing with anyone that comes to Lima".