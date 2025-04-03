Perth Airport seeing 'very high demand' for sustainable developments
Perth Airport chief commercial and aviation officer Kate Holsgrove, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, commented (26-Mar-2025) "it is challenging to build in a sustainable way" and highlighted that the airport is "integrating sustainability from the beginning" of its projects. Ms Holsgrove reported "very high demand" for more sustainable developments, such as rooftop solar, from the airport's property and retail partners. She said the airport's partners are "pushing for more sustainable buildings", which are more cost effective to operate in the long term. Ms Holsgrove said Perth Airport plans to start a solar farm project "very soon", with another rooftop solar project to follow.
Background ✨
Western Australia's Minister of Tourism, Reece Whitby, indicated that Perth Airport is set to become Qantas' second largest international hub in Australia, which is expected to enhance travel and trade in the region1. Perth Airport handled a record 17 million passengers in 2024, with international traffic projected to be a significant growth driver2. Perth Airport's AUD5 billion infrastructure programme, including projects like a new terminal and runway, aimed to transform its operations and accommodate future demand3 4.