Perth Airport seeing 'very high demand' for sustainable developments

Perth Airport chief commercial and aviation officer Kate Holsgrove, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, commented (26-Mar-2025) "it is challenging to build in a sustainable way" and highlighted that the airport is "integrating sustainability from the beginning" of its projects. Ms Holsgrove reported "very high demand" for more sustainable developments, such as rooftop solar, from the airport's property and retail partners. She said the airport's partners are "pushing for more sustainable buildings", which are more cost effective to operate in the long term. Ms Holsgrove said Perth Airport plans to start a solar farm project "very soon", with another rooftop solar project to follow.