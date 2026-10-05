Perth Airport 'absolutely going after international growth': Chief commercial and aviation officer

Perth Airport chief commercial and aviation officer Kate Holsgrove, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, highlighted (02-Oct-2026) Perth's proximity to Asia and said Perth Airport aims to "leverage that geographical advantage". Ms Holsgrove said the airport is "absolutely going after international growth and Asia growth in particular", noting that eight of Perth's top 10 international destinations are in Asia. Japan, China and Vietnam are among Perth's top growth markets.