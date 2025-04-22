Pegasus Airlines' low unit cost is key to its success
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Pegasus Airlines - 35 years of pragmatic innovation for Türkiye's LCC', stated (18-Apr-2025) Pegasus' low unit cost is key to its success. The carrier has an advantage in being based in a country with lower labour costs than much of Europe, but it has built on this with good productivity. Alongside Wizz Air and Ryanair, Pegasus is one of only three ultra LCCs in Europe. It has one of the lowest unit costs of any European airline company. [more - CAPA Analysis]
Background ✨
In 2024, Pegasus Airlines experienced a significant increase in passenger numbers, growing by 17.4% to 37.5 million, surpassing Turkish Airlines and the overall growth in Türkiye's aviation market1. Pegasus' strategic focus included plans to expand into CIS countries, North Africa, and the Middle East, with aspirations to grow in Europe, targeting countries like Portugal and the Baltics2. The carrier maintained the highest operating margin in Europe for 2023, continuing its strong financial performance3.