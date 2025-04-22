Pegasus Airlines' low unit cost is key to its success

In 2024, Pegasus Airlines experienced a significant increase in passenger numbers, growing by 17.4% to 37.5 million, surpassing Turkish Airlines and the overall growth in Türkiye's aviation market1. Pegasus' strategic focus included plans to expand into CIS countries, North Africa, and the Middle East, with aspirations to grow in Europe, targeting countries like Portugal and the Baltics2. The carrier maintained the highest operating margin in Europe for 2023, continuing its strong financial performance3.