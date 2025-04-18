Pegasus Airlines – 35 years of pragmatic innovation for Türkiye’s LCC

Pegasus Airlines celebrated its 35th anniversary of launching operations on 15-Apr-2025.

Over the past three and a half decades, the Turkish airline has developed from a charter operator with two Boeing 737-400s to an ultra-low cost carrier with 119 narrowbodies, focusing mainly on the Airbus A320 neo family.

However, its Dec-2024 order for 100 737 MAX10s, with a further 100 options, shows that it was happy to revert to Boeing for the next phase of its growth.

Now one of Europe's most profitable airline companies, Pegasus has succeeded for 35 years through a combination of pragmatism and innovation.