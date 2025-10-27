Loading
Parata Air applies to US DoT for approval to launch services from Seoul to Las Vegas and Los Angeles

Parata Air filed (23-Oct-2025) an application with the US Department of Transportation (DoT) for an exemption authority and a foreign air carrier permit to enable it to commence scheduled and charter services connecting destinations in South Korea and the US. The LCC aims to commence Seoul Incheon-Las Vegas and Seoul Incheon-Los Angeles services with A330-200 equipment on 29-Mar-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, Parata Air resumed operations with the launch of daily Jeju-Yangyang service on 30-Sep-2025, after securing the reinstatement of its air operator's certificate (AOC) from South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) in Sep-2025. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Parata Air also planned to launch international services from Seoul Incheon to Tokyo Narita, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc in Nov-2025, following the resumption of its operations with daily Jeju-Yangyang service on 30-Sep-2025, after securing reinstatement of its air operator's certificate from South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in Sep-20251.

