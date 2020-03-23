PANSA president: 'Air traffic in Europe will practically cease completely'

Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) president Janusz Janiszewski forecast (20-Mar-2020) in the week from 23-Mar-2020 "air traffic in Europe will practically cease completely" due to coronavirus impacts. Mr Janiszewski stated: "From the latest data for the past three days, the decrease is between 50 and 60%. In the following days it will increase to 80-90% in the entire European airspace, and at many airports nothing lands or takes off anymore". [more - original PR - Polish]