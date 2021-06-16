Panel featuring AirAsia, Hong Kong Airlines and Changi Airport now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (16-Jun-2021) the session 'Asia Aviation: The challenges of airline operations in a pandemic' from CAPA Live From Seattle June 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The panel features AirAsia Group COO Javed Anwar Malik, Hong Kong Airlines VP operating Ben Wong and Changi Airport Group MD air hub development Ching Kiat Lim. They discuss challenges facing the region, including continued waves of COVID-19 and whether bilateral corridors are effective in opening up markets. [more - CAPA TV]