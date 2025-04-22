22-Apr-2025 12:49 PM
Osaka Kobe Airport opens T2
Kansai Airports announced (18-Apr-2025) Osaka Kobe Airport Terminal 2 commenced operation on 18-Apr-2025. The 12,700sqm terminal required an estimated investment of JPY15 billion (USD106.5 million) to develop and is equipped to accommodate international passengers, with customs, immigration and quarantine inspection facilities. As previously reported by CAPA, Juneyao Air, Korean Air, EVA Air and STARLUX Airlines all plan to commence international services to Osaka Kobe in the near future. [more - original PR]