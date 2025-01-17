Loading
Opening of new Lima Jorge Chavez Airport terminal postponed until Mar-2025

Lima Airport Partners and Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communications postponed (15-Jan-2025) the opening of Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport's new terminal until 30-Mar-2025. The delay is in order to ensure safety, efficiency and regularity of air operations, with a 60 day testing period to take place before the opening. As previously reported by CAPA, the terminal was originally scheduled to open on 18-Dec-2024 and will have capacity to handle 30 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR - Spanish]

