22-Jul-2026 11:28 AM
oneworld appoints new governing board chairman
oneworld appointed (21-Jul-2026) IAG CEO Luis Gallego as governing board chairman, effective 01-Sep-2026. Mr Gallego will succeed American Airlines CEO Robert Isom. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
oneworld appointed Ole Orvér as CEO from 01-Apr-2026, succeeding Nathaniel Pieper after Mr Pieper became American Airlines’ CCO.1 IAG also appointed José Antonio Barrionuevo as CFO from Jun-2026, replacing Nicholas Cadbury.2 Separately, IAG CEO Luis Gallego completed a one-year term as IATA board chair, handing over to LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo on 07-Jun-2026.3