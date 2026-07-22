    Loading
    22-Jul-2026 11:28 AM

    oneworld appoints new governing board chairman

    oneworld appointed (21-Jul-2026) IAG CEO Luis Gallego as governing board chairman, effective 01-Sep-2026. Mr Gallego will succeed American Airlines CEO Robert Isom. [more - original PR]

    Background

    oneworld appointed Ole Orvér as CEO from 01-Apr-2026, succeeding Nathaniel Pieper after Mr Pieper became American Airlines’ CCO.1 IAG also appointed José Antonio Barrionuevo as CFO from Jun-2026, replacing Nicholas Cadbury.2 Separately, IAG CEO Luis Gallego completed a one-year term as IATA board chair, handing over to LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo on 07-Jun-2026.3

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More