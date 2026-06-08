LATAM Airlines Group CEO assumes duties as chair of IATA board of directors

IATA announced (07-Jun-2026) LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo assumed duties as chair of the IATA board of directors. Mr Alvo's one year term commenced at the conclusion of the 82nd IATA AGM on 07-Jun-2026. He is the 84th chair of the IATA board, on which he has served since 2020, and succeeds IAG CEO Luis Gallego. Pegasus Airlines board chairperson Mehmet Tevfik Nane will serve as chair of the board of directors from Jun-2027. [more - original PR]