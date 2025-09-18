18-Sep-2025 10:50 AM
oneworld and member airlines launch investment fund to advance SAF technologies
oneworld, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, IAG, Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines and Singapore Airlines launched (17-Sep-2025) an investment fund to advance and commercialise sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technologies. The Breakthrough Energy Venture (BEV) fund, led by Alaska Airlines and American Airlines, aims to identify, enable and scale lower carbon jet fuel to support consumer demand, economic development, jobs and technology innovation. The fund will invest in new SAF technologies and support the growth of alternative fuel markets to meet the long term needs of the aviation industry. BEV's capital fund, founded by Bill Gates, will serve as the fund's investment manager. [more - original PR]