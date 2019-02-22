OME receives contract for project management services at Kuwait International Airport

Kuwait's Directorate General for Civil Aviation contracted (22-Feb-2019) Obermeyer Middle East (OME)) to provide project management services to assist implementing the '2012 Master Plan' projects at Kuwait International Airport. The contract is valid for five years and includes management of current and planned ventures such as building a third runway and a new observation post. The company stated they have an interest in also overhauling the western runway, building three others in the future, additional two observation towers and five passenger terminals after finishing the T2 terminal. [more - original PR]