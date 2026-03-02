2-Mar-2026 1:23 PM
Oman Air and SalamAir confirm select temporary service suspensions
Oman Air and SalamAir, via their respective Twitter accounts, announced (01-Mar-2026) the following updates for Oman services as of 01-Mar-2026:
- Oman Air: Due to ongoing regional airspace closures, services to/from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Moscow and Kuwait due to depart 01/02-Mar-2026 are cancelled. "All other flights are operating as scheduled; however, some delays may be expected";
- SalamAir: "Flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Sharjah, Doha, Dammam and Kuwait remain suspended until further notice, due to ongoing regional developments". Flights to other destinations "have returned to normal".