2-Mar-2026 1:23 PM

Oman Air and SalamAir confirm select temporary service suspensions

Oman Air and SalamAir, via their respective Twitter accounts, announced (01-Mar-2026) the following updates for Oman services as of 01-Mar-2026:

  • Oman Air: Due to ongoing regional airspace closures, services to/from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Moscow and Kuwait due to depart 01/02-Mar-2026 are cancelled. "All other flights are operating as scheduled; however, some delays may be expected";
  • SalamAir: "Flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Sharjah, Doha, Dammam and Kuwait remain suspended until further notice, due to ongoing regional developments". Flights to other destinations "have returned to normal".

