13-Feb-2019 4:36 PM
OMA reports a 13% increase in commercial revenues in 4Q2018
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) reported (11-Feb-2019) a 12.9% year-on-year increase in commercial revenues in 4Q2018. Line items with the largest increases were:
- Parking: 20.1%, as a result of increased capacity at Monterrey Escobedo International Airport, Chihuahua General Fierro Villalobos Airport and Reynosa General Lucio Blanco Airport, as well as passenger traffic growth;
- VIP lounges: 73.0% due to the opening of three new lounges in the last 12 months and a higher volume of users;
- Car rental: 16.3% due to the leasing of 23 new locales in 2018 and improved contractual terms. [more - original PR - Spanish]